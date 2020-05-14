Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Baseball Reference
San Francisco 8, Colorado 4 (11): Trevor Story’s RBI double in the seventh inning snapped a 1-1 tie and Tony Wolters’ RBI single gave the Rockies (23-19) 3-1 lead. The bullpen, however, couldn’t hold the lead. Wade Davis allowed a run in the eighth inning and Jairo Diaz blew his third save of the season, allowing a run on one hit and two walks in the ninth.
Scott Oberg, who pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning, opened the 11th by getting Billy Hamilton to ground out. After Austin Slater singled, Jake McGee replaced Oberg. The lefty gave up a two-run home run to Yasiel Puig and loaded the bases on two walks and an error. Back-to-back singles scored three runs before Yency Almonte got the final two outs of the inning.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 10, San Francisco 6: Drew Butera’s first home run of the season, a three-run blast in the fourth inning, gave the Rockies (19-23) the lead for good. Butera’s long ball was one of five Colorado hit in the win. Daniel Murphy hit two, two-run shots in the first and fifth innings, Garrett Hampson had a solo shot in the eighth inning and Story hit his Major League-leading 18th home run of the season — a two-run shot to cap the scoring in the eighth.
Jeff Hoffman (2-1) allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Four relievers combined to allow one run on five hits in the final 3 1/3 innings.