Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 6, San Francisco 5: A three-run fifth inning allowed the Rockies (20-23) to tie the game and a three-run seventh put them ahead for good. In the fifth, David Dahl led off with a walk and stole second. Garrett Hampson also walked and Raimel Tapia drove them both in with a triple. Elias Diaz, who came off the 15-day injured list before the game, drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly.
Hampson got the seventh-inning rally started with a single. Ian Desmond, pinch-hitting for Tapia, hit a two-run home run to put Colorado in front 5-4. Diaz doubled and Charlie Blackmon’s one-out RBI double accounted for the Rockies’ Final run. Carlos Estevez got the win in relief of Chi Chi Gonzalez, who was solid for 5 1/3 innings. Bryan Shaw allowed two hits in the ninth, but earned his first save of the season.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2: Antonio Senzatela was dominant for seven innings, allowing only one run on five hits with nine strikeouts. Senzatela left with a 2-1 lead, but Estevez allowed the tying run in the eighth inning. The Rockies (24-19) used three singles and a stolen base to score the winning run in the ninth.
Brendan Rodgers singled with one out and Tony Wolters followed with a single. On the first pitch to Tapia, Rodgers stole third with Wolters taking second. Tapia connected on the walk-off hit on a 2-1 count. Wolters’ two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning gave Colorado a 2-0 lead.