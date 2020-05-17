Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Miami 4, Colorado 3 (12): The Marlins scored three runs in the first inning and then didn’t score again until the 12th. Jesus Aguilar reached base on Trevor Story’s error to lead off the bottom of the 12th. Magneuris Sierra pinch-ran for Aguilar and stole second. Scott Oberg got the next two batters to fly out, but a wild pitch allowed Sierra to advance to third. Francisco Cervelli then singled to lift Miami to the win.
The Rockies (21-24) scored two runs in the first inning to take a quick lead. Charlie Blackmon doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Story’s sacrifice fly. Nolan Arenado followed with a solo home run. German Marquez couldn’t hold the lead, allowing an RBI double to Aguilar and a two-run single by Miguel Rojas. Colorado tied the game when pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon walked, stole second and scored on Blackmon’s RBI single.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 3, Miami 1: Marquez allowed one run in the first inning, a solo home run by Jonathan Villar, but shut down the Marlins the rest of the way. Marquez (6-2) allowed only five hits and struck out five in eight innings. Jairo Diaz allowed one hit in the ninth to pick up his 13th save.
The Rockies (26-19) tied the score 1-1 in the fourth inning. Story led off with a single, stole second and scored on Blackmon’s two-out single. Colorado took the lead in the eighth inning. David Dahl singled with one out and moved to third on Blackmon’s two-out single. Yonathan Daza drove in the go-ahead run with a single. Garrett Hampson’s RBI double in the ninth gave the Rockies some insurance.