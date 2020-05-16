Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 6, Miami 1: The Rockies (21-23) scored five runs in the third inning to build on a 1-0 lead and easily beat the Marlins (16-29) in Miami. Trevor Story’s Major League-leading 19th home run of the season, a solo shot with one out, got the big inning started. Nolan Arenado followed with a double and Daniel Murphy singled, putting runners at first and third. After Ian Desmond struck out, David Dahl crushed a three-run home run and Garrett Hampson followed with a solo shot.
The offensive outburst was more than enough for Jon Gray (3-2), who allowed only one run on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
Baseball ReferenceColorado 7, Miami 2: Danny Salazar (4-3) had a no-hitter through five innings and allowed only one run on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. The Rockies (25-19) broke open a scoreless game with a seven-run eighth inning.
Yonathan Daza got the inning started with a single and stole second base. With one out, Arenado singled, with Daza holding at third. Dahl had an RBI single and Story walked to lead the bases. Ryan McMahon hit a two-run double and Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run triple. Elias Diaz’s groundout scored Rodgers. Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single followed walks by Salazar and Daza to complete the scoring.