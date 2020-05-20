Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Baseball Reference
Chicago White Sox 8, Colorado 1: Nolan Arenado’s solo home run to lead off the second inning gave the Rockies (27-20) an early lead. Kyle Freeland (3-3) allowed the tying home run in the bottom of the second and gave up the go-ahead run in the fourth inning. Luis Robert’s two-out, three-run home run in the fifth inning finished off Freeland and allowed the White Sox (25-23) to cruise.
Nomar Mazara’s three run shot off Jake McGee in the eighth inning completed the scoring for Chicago. Dylan Crease and two relievers combined to allowed only six hits by Colorado, with Arenado and Daniel Murphy both collecting two.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 8, Chicago White Sox 5: The Rockies (23-24) broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning by scoring six runs. Murphy led off with a single and moved to third on Ian Desmond’s single. Murphy scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch and David Dahl then hit a two-run home run. With two outs, Garrett Hampson doubled and scored on Charlie Blackmon’s two-run shot. Trevor Story followed Blackmon’s blast with his MLB-leading 20th of the year to cap the scoring for Colorado.
Jeff Hoffman (3-1) allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts in six innings. The White Sox (20-28) scored three runs off Carlos Estevez in the eighth inning, but Scott Oberg shut them down in the ninth, striking out two to earn his eighth save.