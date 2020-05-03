Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3: The Phillies battered Ashton Goudeau (1-1) for seven runs, six earned, on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. The problems for Goudeau started in the third inning when Andrew Knapp led off with a single. Aaron Nola, who allowed three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win, reached on an error by Elias Diaz. After a strikeout, Bryce Harper crushed a three-run home run, his 12th of the season.
Philadelphia (17-16) struck again in the fifth inning, scoring four times. Harper finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBI. The Rockies (12-19) scored all three of their runs in the sixth inning. Ian Desmond led off with a single and Trevor Story also singled with one out. Both runners scored on Charlie Blackmon’s two-run double. Blackmon scored on Daniel Murphy’s RBI single.
Baseball Reference
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 4: The struggles continued for Jon Gray. The right-hander (1-4) allowed five first-inning runs as his ERA ballooned to 8.53. Jean Segura led off the bottom of the first with a single and Andrew McCutchen walked. JT Realmuto followed with a three-run home run. Harper walked and Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run blast. Gray allowed only one more hit in his final two innings.
The Rockies (18-13) were shut down by Vince Velasquez, who allowed an unearned run in the second inning, gave up four hits and struck out nine in eight innings. Trailing 6-1 in the ninth inning, Colorado tried to rally. Trevor Story led off with a home run, Nolan Arenado singled with one out and Blackmon hit a two-run home run, bring the Rockies within 6-4. Murphy walked, but Tony Wolters struck out and pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia flew out to end the game.