Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5: Charlie Blackmon had a walk-off RBI double to lift the Rockies (24-25) past the Phillies (25-25) at Coors Field. Raimel Tapia led off the ninth inning with a double and pinch-hitter Chris Owings out before Blackmon’s game-winning hit. Colorado scored all of their runs in the final four innings — three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
In the sixth, Blackmon hit a solo home run with one out and Daniel Murphy had a two-out, two-run shot. In the seventh, pinch-hitter Josh Fuentes drove in one run with a groundout and Nolan Arenado had an RBI single. Jon Gray allowed four runs — three in the first inning — in six innings.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 8, Philadelphia 5: Trevor Story got the Rockies (28-21) off to a strong start, hitting a solo home run to lead off Colorado’s four-run first inning. Murphy had a two-run double and the Rockies scored on an error in the inning. Story added a second home run in the fourth, another solo shot, and Elias Diaz gave Colorado some breathing room with a two-run shot in the eighth.
German Marquez (7-2) allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.