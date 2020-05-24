Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Baseball Reference
Philadelphia 5, Colorado 4 (13): Pinch-hitter Logan Forsythe’s sacrifice fly scored Bryce Harper with the go-ahead run in the 13th inning to lift the Phillies (21-30). Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius all hit home runs off Jon Gray as Philadelphia took a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. The Rockies (28-22), who struggled against Aaron Nola, rallied to tie the score off Hector Neris.
Trevor Story, who finished with four hits, led off the ninth inning with a triple. Ryan McMahon walked and Yonathan Daza grounded out to first, with McMahon taking second and Story scoring. After another groundout, Garrett Hampson tied the game with an RBI double.
Strat-o-matic
Philadelphia 10, Colorado 4: German Marquez (2-4) struggled, allowing seven runs on 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings. The Phillies (26-25) finished with 18 hits — only two for extra bases — in the rout. Every position player for Philadelphia had at least one hit, led by Andrew McCutchen’s 4-for-6 performance. Andrew Knapp had three RBI and Roman Quinn had two.
Story hit his 21st home run of the season for the Rockies (24-26), a two-run shot in the third inning. Charlie Blackmon had three hits and Nolan Arenado and Daniel Murphy drove in one run apiece.