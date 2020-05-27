Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Colorado 1: The Dodgers (36-17) continued to have the Rockies’ number, building on an early 2-1 lead with a four-run seventh and a two-run ninth. Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-2) allowed only two runs on six hits in five innings, but Colorado (25-28) never got anything going against rookie Dustin May (4-0) at Coors Field. May allowed only one run on five hits with three strikeouts in six innings.
Cody Bellinger’s RBI double in the third inning game Los Angeles the lead for good and the Dodgers used three walks and three singles to score four runs in the seventh off Carlos Estevez and James Pazos. David Dahl had four of the Rockies’ six hits in the loss.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 3, Los Angeles Dodgers 1: Dahl came through in the clutch twice for the Rockies (29-24), hitting a pair of two-out home runs. The first, a solo shot in the fourth inning, tied the score at 1-1. The second blast was even bigger, as Dahl followed Trevor Story’s triple with a walk-off, 414-foot home run. Dahl had half of Colorado’s four hits in the win.
Antonio Senzatela pitched eight solid innings, allowing one run on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Jairo Diaz got the win, striking out one in a perfect ninth.