Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 6: Ian Desmond had a big day for the Rockies (26-28), driving in five runs at Coors Field. Desmond’s biggest hit came in the fifth inning. After Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Arenado and Daniel Murphy all singled to load the bases, Desmond knocked Julio Urias out of the game with a grand slam. After the Dodgers (36-18) pulled within 5-4 with a four-run sixth, Desmond had an RBI single and Garrett Hampson an RBI double to give Colorado some breathing room.
Hampson’s day would have been better, but Cody Bellinger robbed the second baseman of a home run in the third inning. Jon Gray (4-2), allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Scott Oberg allowed the first two batters in the ninth to single, but held on for his 10th save.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3: German Marquez (8-2) tied for the Major League lead in wins, allowing two runs on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Marquez was backed by home runs by Hampson, solo shot in leading off the bottom of the first inning, and Arenado — two-run shot in the third. Hampson added an RBI groundout in the fourth inning and Tony Wolters had an RBI groundout in the sixth for the Rockies (30-24).
Wade Davis picked up his second save of the season, needing only seven pitches to put the Dodgers away in the ninth.