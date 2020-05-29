Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Colorado 3: Justin Turner snapped a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning with a go-ahead two-run home run to lift the Dodgers (37-18). Turner, who was robbed of a home run by David Dahl in the third inning, followed a single by Mookie Betts with his blast off Jairo Diaz.
German Marquez gave up four hits and three runs in the first inning, but settled down to allow only three more hits in his final 5 1/3 innings. The Rockies (26-29), scored all of their runs on home runs — a two-run shot by Dahl in the third and a solo shot by Nolan Arenado in the sixth inning.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 1: Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia’s RBI single broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning to lift the Rockies (31-24). In the eighth, Trevor Story singled with one out and Ryan McMahon walked with two outs. Tapia hit the first pitch to right field and Story beat the throw home.
Jon Gray allowed only three hits, walked one and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings. Wade Davis gave up a solo home run in the eighth inning to tie the game 1-1 and Diaz allowed one hit and struck out three to earn his 15th save.