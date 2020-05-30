Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 9, San Francisco 5: Daniel Murphy’s big day helped the Rockies (27-29) beat the Giants (21-36) at Oracle Park. Murphy was 3 for 4 with four RBI — including a three-run home run in the third inning. Murphy’s big blast gave Colorado a 4-1 lead, but San Francisco scored three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game 4-4.
The Rockies took the lead for good with a three-run fifth. Nolan Arenado doubled to lead off the inning and Murphy was intentionally walked. After Ian Desmond flew out, Garrett Hampson’s single scored Arenado with the go-ahead run with Murphy taking third. Hampson stole second and then Elias Diaz hit a two-run single. Antonio Senzatela (1-2) allowed four runs, only one earned, on eight hits with four walks and five strikeouts in five innings.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 4, San Francisco 3 (11): Arenado led off the top of the 11th inning with his 20th home run of the season to lift the Rockies (32-24) to the win. Starter Danny Salazar supplied the other three runs for Colorado, connecting on the first home run of his career — a three-run shot with two outs in the third innings.
Salazar pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts. The right-hander left after loading the bases with two outs in the sixth on two walks and a single. Jake McGee relieved Salazar and walked in the tying run.