Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 11, San Francisco 7: Josh Fuentes’ first home run of the season was a big one, a grand slam in the fourth inning for the Rockies (28-29). Fuentes finished with three hits and five RBI. Colorado added to the lead with two runs in the sixth, two in the seventh and three in the eighth on Ryan McMahon’s two-out, bases-loaded double.
Jeff Hoffman (4-1) was the beneficiary of the Rockies’ offense, allowing four runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Baseball Reference
San Francisco 6, Colorado 5: Yasiel Puig’s two-out, two-run, walk-off home run rallied the Giants (23-35) past the Rockies (32-25). Colorado had taken a 5-4 lead by scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning. Nolan Arenado led off with a walk and with two outs, Brendan Rodgers doubled. Pinch-hitter McMahon walked to lead the bases and Tony Wolters followed with a two-run single. Garrett Hampson gave the Rockies the lead with a two-run double.
Scott Oberg couldn’t hold the lead, giving up a two-out double to Austin Slater and then Puig hit the first pitch he saw out of the park.