Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Detroit 8, Colorado 2: The Tigers (13-23) broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning to hand Jon Gray (1-2) the loss. With one out, Cameron Maybin singled and stole second. Niko Goodrum singled to score Maybin and then Goodrum stole second and third. With two outs, Jeimer Candelario connected on an RBI double.
Detroit added to the lead with a C.J. Cron solo home run in the sixth inning and an RBI single from Miguel Cabrera and a two-run home run by Jonathan Schoop in the seventh. Nolan Arenado hit his seventh home run of the season leading off the fourth for the Rockies (13-21) and Daniel Murphy had a tying RBI single in the fifth.
Baseball Reference
Detroit 6, Colorado 1: The Rockies (18-16) took a 1-0 lead on Brendan Rodgers’ RBI single in the second inning, but Danny Salazar couldn’t hold the lead. The Tigers (12-24) scored four runs in the third inning — all with two outs. Cron had an RBI single and Schoop had the big blow, a three-run home run. Salazar allowed five runs on nine hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Detroit added single runs in the fifth and the eighth innings — both with two outs. Candelario singled in the fifth and Maybin singled in the eighth. Charlie Blackmon had three of Colorado’s 10 hits, but the Rockies could never get a clutch hit off Casey Mize.