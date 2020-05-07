Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 4, Detroit 3: Trailing 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning, the Rockies (14-21) rallied to take the series finale at Comerica Park. Daniel Murphy led off the inning with a single off Buck Farmer. Nolan Arenado doubled, sending Murphy to third and bringing in Bryan Garcia from the Tigers’ bullpen. With Charlie Blackmon batting, Murphy scored on a wild pitch, with Arenado taking third. Blackmon walked, but Ryan McMahon and David Dahl both grounded out.
Chris Owings walked to load the bases and Sam Hilliard followed with a bases-loaded walk to bring in the go-ahead run. Colorado’s bullpen pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, with Scott Oberg earning his fourth save. Drew Butera had two RBI, both two-out singles — one in the third inning and one in the fifth.
Baseball Reference
Detroit 6, Colorado 5: Niko Goodrum scored the winning run in the eighth inning to snap a 5-5 tie. Goodrum led off the inning with a single off Jake McGee. Scott Oberg relieved McGee and got Russell Martin to ground out to shortstop, with Goodrum moving to second. Goodrum stole third base and then scampered home on catcher Elias Diaz’s throwing error.
Dahl and Arenado both had RBI doubles and Ian Desmond had an RBI singled in a three-run third inning and Blackmon hit a tying, two-run home run in the top of the eighth for the Rockies (18-17). German Marquez allowed five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings, including a solo home run and a two-run shot in the seventh that allowed the Tigers (13-24) to take a 5-3 lead.