Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 6, Cincinnati 3: Charlie Blackmon had four hits and two RBI and Daniel Murphy had three hits and scored twice as the Rockies (15-21) had 15 hits off four Reds pitchers at Coors Field. Colorado’s offense got going in the third inning when Murphy, Blackmon and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back-to-back doubles. David Dahl’s RBI single provided the final run of the inning.
Colorado added two more runs in the fourth inning when Tony Wolters doubled and scored on Murphy’s RBI single. Murphy scored on Blackmon’s second RBI double of the game. Ashton Goudeau (2-1) was the beneficiary of the Rockies’ offense, allowing three runs on eight hits in five innings. Four relievers allowed only one hit in the final four innings, with Scott Oberg earning his fifth save.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 7, Cincinnati 5: Trailing 5-3, the Rockies (19-17) scored four runs in the seventh inning to take the lead. With one out, Blackmon was hit by a pitch, ending the day for Sonny Gray. Robert Stephenson came in and gave up a double to Arenado, sending Blackmon to third. Trevor Story’s two-run double tied the score at 5-5. David Dahl struck out, but Murphy clubbed a two-run home run to put Colorado ahead.
Jon Gray struggled, allowing four runs on eight hits with four walks and five strikeouts in four innings. Once the Rockies took the lead, Oberg and Jairo Diaz shut down the Reds’ bats, with Diaz earning his 11th save.