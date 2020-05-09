Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Cincinnati 14, Colorado 9: Leading 5-3 and needing six outs to win their second straight over the Reds (17-21), the Rockies’ bullpen imploded. Ben Bowden, Brian Shaw and Carlos Estevez combined to allow 11 runs and combine for only four outs. Bowden got one out and allowed two singles and a walk before giving way to Shaw, who walked two, including one with the bases loaded, and then gave a two-run single before getting a double play to end the inning.
Shaw started the ninth inning, gave up one hit and walked two before being replaced by Estevez. The righty wasn’t much better, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk. Catcher Drew Butera got the final two outs on strikeouts. The Rockies (15-22) tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth on David Dahl’s two-out grand slam, but Trevor Story, who hit his Major League-leading 15th home run earlier in the game, struck out to end the game.
Baseball Reference
Cincinnati 7, Colorado 5: The Reds (21-17) used a seven-run third inning and held on to beat the Rockies (19-18). Nick Castellanos led off the big inning with a solo home run. Kyle Freeland (3-2) then got two ground outs before Cincinnati’s bats got hot. Tucker Barnhart singled and scored on Freddy Galvis’ RBI double. Shogo Akiyama was intentionally walked to bring up starting pitcher Luis Castillo, who singled to score Galvis. Jesse Winker walked to load the bases and Joey Votto singled to bring in one run and keep the bases loaded.
Batting for the second time in the inning, Castellanos laced a bases-clearing triple to finish Freeland’s night. Daniel Murphy went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Dahl had two hits and two runs for Colorado.