Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 12, Cincinnati 6: Other than the pitchers and Nolan Arenado, every batter for the Rockies (16-22) had at least two hits as Colorado banged out 22 hits to rout the Reds (17-22). Ryan McMahon led the hit parade with four hits and Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy all hit home runs. The Rockies started the scoring spree early with Murphy and McMahon each driving in runs in the first inning.
Colorado added two more runs in the second on Blackmon’s two-run home run. Murphy hit a solo shot in the third inning and Raimel Tapia and Tony Wolters also drove in runs. Story’s home run, a three-run shot in the eighth inning, was his Major League-leading 16th. Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-1) was the beneficiary of the Rockies’ offensive fireworks, allowing three unearned runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 6, Cincinnati 4: After Antonio Senzatela allowed four runs in the fifth inning, the Rockies (20-18) started chipping away, eventually taking the lead in the seventh to rally for the win. Colorado cut the deficit in half in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Tapia and an RBI single by Garrett Hampson. David Dahl had a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 4-3.
Brendan Rodgers’ pinch-hit RBI triple in the seventh inning tied the game and he scored the go-ahead run on a single by Blackmon. The Rockies added an insurance run in the eighth inning on Wolters’ RBI double. Wade Davis, Jake McGee, Scott Oberg and Jairo Diaz combined for four scoreless innings of relief, with Diaz picking up his 12th save.