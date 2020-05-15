Finally, a real, live, honest-to-goodness sporting event in Grand Junction.
After weeks of seeing “canceled” or “postponed” marked on virtually every season and event, the Colorado West Amateur golf tournament is on as scheduled, June 5-7 at Bookcliff Country Club.
Some local rules might be in effect, concessions will be made and the field might be smaller than usual, but more than 30 golfers signed up for the long-running men’s amateur tournament in the first week registration was open.
“We’ll spread tee times out a bit more than normal, probably 10 to 15 minutes, and we’ll do box lunches rather than a sit-down dinner,” Bookcliff head professional Justin Mills said.
Area golf courses have been open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, with each course adapting rules, whether that’s allowing only one person per cart or requiring golfers to walk the course instead of using motorized carts.
Some of the on-course details are still being finalized for the CWA, such as bunker rakes and removing the flag on the green to putt, but being able to play a tournament is welcome news to golfers.
“We’ve had quite a few people calling, wondering if we were going to play,” said Mills, who took over at Bookcliff in January. “It’s one of those things we’ve discussed a lot and we’ve had a lot of calls on it. We told them to hang tight. It’s like the (Rocky Mountain Open) and events like this, it’s a little less of a social gathering and more of a golf tournament. I’m pretty confident we can maintain social distancing and no large gatherings.
“People show up, play, turn your card in, grab a box lunch, take off and see your results online.”
Mills has set up the tournament registration and information through golfgenius.com, so players will get their tee times and check their results online instead of waiting at the clubhouse for scores and updates. There will likely be some conversations after the round, but Mills and his staff will remind golfers to keep their distance and limit those groups, much like they do every day.
“We’ve had people gather behind 18 green, you get a group of guys kind of chatting and we’ve had to go out and police it, but it’s been easier than I thought,” he said. “Everyone is being cognizant of this.
“Golf can be safe, socially distance and still have some camaraderie, still play with two or three other people and have some social contact and still practice safe social distancing. It’s been a challenge, that’s for sure, but hopefully things will keep loosening up slightly here and there.”
The Colorado West Amateur usually draws about 200 golfers.
“We have no idea what the turnout might be. We have no idea if people are going to want to travel, how comfortable people would be (playing a tournament),” Mills said.
“It’s one of those things we’re running with the understanding that it might be a smaller turnout, but we’re happy just having it out for a week to have 30 people already. We’re getting calls every day, a bunch of them. We’re hoping to have a good turnout.”