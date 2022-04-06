What position is the most important to a defense?
Some would argue edge rushers, who can do the most to disrupt an opposing offense on a play-to-play basis. Even the best quarterbacks can wither under heavy pressure.
Others would say defensive backs. Particularly, a top-tier cornerback can completely shut down the opposition’s best athlete.
I would argue the most important player on a defense lives in the middle of the scheme. A modern inside linebacker in most schemes has the potential to change the entire game. They’re expected to stop the run like the linebackers of old. But more often than not, especially against pass-happy opponents, that same inside linebacker behaves more like an extra safety, dropping as far back as the third level to disrupt an offense.
It’s not exactly a new phenomenon, but it comes from a new place. Strong safeties like Troy Polamalu and Ed Reed roved like an extra linebacker, sliding up and down the defense as needed. For at least 20 years, hybrid safeties were a mainstay in creative defenses.
In the past decade, that position impetus has shifted to hybrid inside linebackers who often play like an extra safety. They’ll slide into the second level of a cover 2 defense traditionally occupied by linebackers, but also fall back into the deepest middle zone of a cover 3. Sometimes, these middle linebackers will play man coverage on bigger receivers, tight ends and running backs. They’re essentially designed to be mismatch-proof.
Increasingly, that position is being valued more in the draft and the impact is immediately felt. One only must look at the Bengals’ playoff run for a prime example.
Cincinnati’s second-year middle linebacker Logan Wilson led his team in tackles during the Super Bowl while also helping in a variety of pass coverages. Against Tennessee, it was Wilson who came up with the interception late in the fourth quarter that ultimately decided the game. Over the course of the regular season, the former University of Wyoming product led his team both in tackles (100) and interceptions (four).
For the Broncos, Josey Jewell is a lesser version of this. Although he doesn’t have the same interception numbers, Jewell has broken up four passes in 2020 and compiled 113 tackles flying all over the field.
That said, there are opportunities in the draft to improve.
Utah’s Devin Lloyd will likely be off the board before Denver picks late in the second round and there are questions regarding his coverage ability.
But Wyoming has another talented inside linebacker in this year’s draft. Chad Muma ran a 4.63 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and had numerous interceptions in college. There are questions about how his athleticism will translate to the NFL level, but Wilson had those same questions, too.
The former standout at Legend High School in Parker did a little bit of everything for the Cowboys and was a mechanical engineering major to boot. Intelligence won’t be an issue.
There’s no questioning the athleticism of Alabama middle linebacker Christian Harris. He clocked a 4.44 40 at the NFL combine and positively flies around the field. He comes with question marks on his more traditional linebacker skills, however, as scouts are skeptical of his ability to make tackles and his physicality against blocks.
Nakobe Dean is undersized compared to both Muma and Harris at only 5-foot-11 and 229 pounds, but that’s not an immediate negative in the age of the hybrid linebacker. Like Harris, there are questions about his physicality and, according to scouts, Dean sometimes struggles to diagnose a play.
Denver is in a prime position to upgrade their linebacker group through the draft this offseason as the position continues to evolve.