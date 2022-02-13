The Cincinnati Bengals are the darling team of Super Bowl LVI, and with good reason. A team known only for wasting generational talents and playoff misfortune for 30 years suddenly beats two AFC titans for a spot in the Super Bowl? That’s the underdog story that every fan yearns to see.
But overlooked in the hype is that the Los Angeles Rams have also had a miraculous run to relevance.
Since Sean McVay took over, the Rams have won 55 of 81 games, made four playoff appearances and two Super Bowls. A win today means the 36-year-old is the greatest coach of the NFL’s ninth-oldest franchise.
This winning culture is new to some Rams fans who only knew the forgettable coaches and players that plagued the franchise for 11 years.
Those were the days of some guy named Keith Null throwing pick-6s intended for Donnie Avery, and Jeff Fisher telling Kellen Clemens to strap on his helmet after Sam Bradford tore his ACL (the first time).
From 2005-16, the Rams had more home cities (two) than winning seasons (nada). From 2007-09, the Rams went 6-42. That three-year winning percentage of 14.2% is the second-worst the big four North American sports leagues (NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB) has seen, rivaled only by the Cleveland Browns’ 4-44 (8%) stretch from 2017-19.
The rapid descent from a Super Bowl win in 2000 into a poverty franchise, coupled with the looming threat of, and eventual, relocation, made the final decade of the team’s St. Louis tenure an exercise in futility.
Sure the Rams have a title, but that fans like myself who didn’t become a fan until after the glory days of the Greatest Show on Turf became accustomed to losing before McVay’s historic turnaround.
Today is different than Super Bowl 53 when the Rams played against the evil empire in New England.
Other than the terrible no-call on a clear defensive pass interference in the NFC Championship Game, it was clear that the Rams didn’t belong.
For one, they had discount Ryan Gosling — I mean Jared Goff — at quarterback. Goff was good, but he wasn’t capable of carrying the offense and the load was entirely on his shoulders. The Rams’ best weapons were non-factors in the game. Cooper Kupp tore his ACL in November and Todd Gurley’s arthritic knee, which was much worse than what was publicly known, slowed him down better than any defender could.
With the game solely in his hands, Goff produced three points in 60 minutes.
But now the Rams have Matthew Stafford under center. Stafford is battered and bruised after a decade-plus of playing in Detroit — a fate that would haunt Job — and still inspires more confidence than a healthy Goff.
Stafford lost a lot with the Lions and that led many people to believe that he was nothing more than Stat Padford, a man whose gaudy numbers were because his team was always on the wrong end of a blowout. Lions fans argued for years that he was elite and was just weighed down by the franchise.
Now that Stafford isn’t carrying the load on his surgically-repaired shoulders and has help from Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., a versatile running back duo, a Von-ted pass rush, and a solid defensive secondary, he can prove the doubters wrong and instead inspire discussions of “what if?”
Because of that, today feels surreal to us fans who have only seen the Rams win it all with a controller in our hands or through the replays of Super Bowl 34.
Rams 34, Bengals 27