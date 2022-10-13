Broncos Country, let’s … pull out our old-timey wanted posters.
Wanted for the theft of $245 million, negligent quarterbacking and corny press conferences: Russell Wilson.
By now, you’ve already seen how wide open K.J. Hamler was on the final play of the Broncos’ 12-9 loss to Indianapolis. You’ve seen clips of Hamler slamming his helmet in frustration and the lukewarm “Broncos Country, let’s ride” that Wilson used to close out his media session.
Against a mediocre team missing by far their most talented offensive player, the Broncos couldn’t manage a single touchdown. Wilson threw two costly interceptions and repeatedly failed to covert on third down. Going 2 for 15 against the Colts is pathetic.
There’s been a lot of speculation around whether Wilson is physically injured, with reports claiming he has a partially torn latissimus dorsi in his right shoulder. But the problem hasn’t been his arm.
There’s almost no doubt he’s fighting a mental battle, with his current play coming nowhere close to his success with the Seahawks. His decision-making has ranged from average to poor and is leagues away from where it should be for a seasoned veteran, let alone one being paid the GDP of a small island nation.
All this is building to a must-win game against the Chargers on Monday night.
If the Broncos lose to the Chargers in prime time, they’ll fall to 2-4. It feels early to say this, but with the way Los Angeles and Kansas City have been playing, that record could put Denver out of contention entirely.
The Chiefs could lose fewer than four games across this entire season. Although there isn’t the same level of confidence for the Chargers, they’re almost certainly finishing with a winning record and are currently on a much better trajectory than the Broncos.
Let’s not forget that Denver also lost to the Raiders, who won despite sitting in fourth in the AFC West.
There’s no pretty way to paint Wilson’s struggles. Four touchdowns in five games, in the era of highlight reel offenses, is embarrassing. His quarterback rating of 82.8 is a 20-point drop-off from his career average. It’s the lowest he’s ever had and it’s the first time that mark has dipped below 100 since 2017.
His sack rate is at its highest since 2019 and half a point above his career average despite playing behind one of the best offensive lines Denver has assembled in recent years. That mark is only going to get worse as left tackle Garett Bolles heads to injured reserve.
His completion percentage is less than 60% for the first time in his career and his yards-per-attempt is at an all-time low.
All of that is depressing. But perhaps most disappointing of all is the lack of teammates coming to his defense. Right now, it’s only head coach Nathanial Hackett, whose fate is inexorably linked to Wilson’s, standing up for his quarterback.
That might be the most telling thing of all. Teddy Bridgewater certainly had more locker room support, as did Drew Lock. Heck, Paxton Lynch even got a few public head nods from his receivers after disastrous performances.
With expectations as high as they’ve been in the post-Peyton-Manning era, Wilson, Hackett and the Denver Broncos have failed to deliver. Monday night might just seal their collective fates.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
The Broncos are 5-point underdogs against the Chargers as of Wednesday evening, with the line trending towards Los Angeles (it opened at 4.5).
This season, the Chargers have covered 80% of the time, while the Broncos have struggled to win outright, let alone cover.
The over/under sits at 45.5 points, with BetMGM showing 92% of bettors taking the under.