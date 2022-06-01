These Tigers are scrappy.
In its fourth game in four days, Cowley College (Kansas) overcame three home runs in the first inning to eliminate College of Central Florida on Tuesday in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The turnaround was because of a creative lineup that moved runners at all costs, and stout pitching and defense that prevented the Patriots from getting a rally started in the middle innings.
Central Florida beat Cowley 8-2 to open the tournament on Saturday.
“We’re still here, that’s all that matters,” Cowley coach David Burroughs said. “It started out rocky … I’ll tell you what changed, we tied it up and then put up a couple of zeroes. And then, all of a sudden, you could see the momentum change.”
Burroughs wasn’t exaggerating. The momentum shift was palpable considering how fast the Patriots started.
Kevin Kilpatrick sent the second pitch of the game over the left-field fence. After a pair of groundouts, Edrick Felix and John Marant hit back-to-back home runs. Those were the first three home runs that Cowley starter Aaron Weber had allowed all season.
He was pulled after allowing a single and Grant Adler came in for relief. From there on, things stabilized.
After allowing four runs in the first two innings, the Tigers (53-10, 3-1 JUCO) limited the Patriots to three or four plate appearances in four straight innings. Adler earned the win — allowing three runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 5 ⅓ innings.
While the fort was held down on defense, the Tigers went into attack mode on offense.
Cowley scored seven runs between the third and seventh innings. The rally started when Patriots pitcher James Hill walked the first two Tigers in the third. Haden O’Toole scored on Janson Reeder’s RBI single. Central Florida (47-17, 1-2 JUCO) then committed the first of three errors when a throw home from center field was wide and allowed Bryce Madron to score. Reeder later scored on an RBI single by David Herring.
The rally continued in the fourth. Trayson Miller hit a solo home run, and Madron one-upped his teammate with a two-run home run that went deep into the parking lot and broke a car’s rear windshield.
Madron was 2 for 3, walked twice, scored two runs and had four RBI. Cowley outhit Central Florida 13-8.
“Coming back, we’ve been there before. We’ve done that before,” Madron said. “Hitting that home run, it was a good pitch to hit and I put a good swing on it.”
Central Florida didn’t go down quietly and trimmed its deficit to 7-6 in the seventh. In the next inning, Isaac Stebens came to the mound to continue his great World Series. Stebens pitched three scoreless innings and had five strikeouts on Monday.
In his second appearance, he let one of his inherited runners score and allowed two other batters reach base. But in the ninth inning, he closed the door on the Patriots’ season with only eight pitches to earn the save.
It also gave the sophomore class its 100th career win, a mark rivaled by few in the school’s history. Reaching that milestone motivated Stebens to finish strong.
“That’s all that was going through my mind in the last inning. I struggled in the eighth inning. I was mad at myself for walking people, and I went into the ninth inning saying I wasn’t going to walk anybody,” Stebens said. “I’ve thrown five innings here, now, and I’ve thrown 110% fastballs. I did not change what I was throwing one bit. I just had to go back out there and I had to grind out mentally.”
Central Florida’s lineup appeared to be pressing as the game went on, chasing pitches out of the strike zone and hitting into double plays and easy groundouts. After the second inning, the Patriots had only three hits and one RBI.
Marant was the team’s top hitter, going 2 for 4 with the solo home run. Hill was pulled after 3 ⅓ innings took the loss, his first of the season.
While the Patriots’ season ended, coach Marty Smith was still proud of his team.
“We gotta play better to win out here. We’ll take home a wonderful experience and hope to be back next year,” Smith said. “When our conference season started, we were 13-11. Two games into conference, you could tell this team flipped a switch. We went 27-3 in conference and we just got better and better. (I told the guys after the game) if you told me when we started our season that we could end our season with a state championship and a trip to Grand Junction, you’ll take it every day of the week.”
Cowley has its first day off today. The Tigers will return to play either Wabash Valley College (Illinois), Crowder College (Missouri) or Walters State Community College (Tennessee) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers will look to clean things up a bit — they have left 26 runners on base in their previous two games — but Burroughs won’t lose sleep over his team’s performances.
“I don’t need to address that, the guys know they did that. I think we made some big adjustments today. You’re going to leave guys on when you get a lot of hits, you’re not going to get ‘em all in,” Burroughs said.