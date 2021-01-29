For the second year in a row, the Grand Junction Off-Road has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Epic Rides, which produces the popular mountain bike event, announced Thursday it has canceled three events this spring and summer.
“We are disappointed that we won’t be able to bring our merry band of mountain bikers together this spring/summer, but we know this is the right thing to do at the moment,” Epic Rides Series Founder & President Todd Sadow said in a release issued Thursday.
“Each of our events means so much to so many — from fundraising for worthy causes to driving local economies through tourism to providing a platform for character building and personal achievements — we look forward to returning with each of these Epic Rides Series events in 2022.”
The GJ Off-Road, which began in 2012, was planned for May 14-16.
Also canceled are the Whiskey Off-Road in April in Prescott, Arizona, and the Carson City (Nevada) Off-Road in June. Sadow said his company is hoping two October events, one in Arizona and another in Arkansas, can be held.
Epic Rides has offered those who registered for 2020 events that were canceled priority registration to the next series, which, for the GJ Off-Road, would be May, 2022, and into Arizona’s Tour of the White Mountains in October. In addition, 25% of canceled registration fees have been credited and are good through 2022.
“We know this past year hasn’t been easy,” Epic Rides posted on its announcement Thursday. “Family and friends have been lost to COVID and polarizing political issues have strained communities nationwide. Our friendships have been forced into hibernation when we need them most. Use these next few months to reflect, reorient, prioritize and commit to being the best version of yourself for the betterment of you and those around you.
“We’ll see ya at a start line soon.”