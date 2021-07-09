After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mesa County Search and Rescue’s biggest — and most exhausting — fundraiser is back for its 15th year.
The organization is hosting the Kokopelli Classic Trail Runs on Aug. 28, with three distance options: a 5-kilometer run, an 8-mile run and a half-marathon. The runs will all take place at the Kokopelli Loops trail area in Loma. Mary’s Loop, Moore Fun and Horsethief Bench will serve as the host trails.
Not only will participants work up a sweat participating in physical exercise under the Western Slope’s scorching sun; they’ll also be contributing to future rescue missions.
“All of the proceeds that we get from the race, we use to upgrade our equipment or get new equipment that could be beneficial when we’re out looking for people,” said Mesa County Search and Rescue volunteer Alie Wilson. “That could be anything from new gear for the trucks, new tech equipment for climbing, new stuff for the water team, anything like that. Also, if we have the option, we’ll take certain members and do trainings with them out of town to make sure the team is up on the newest ways to get people out of the (back)country when they need it.”
For the past decade and a half, Wilson said, the Kokopelli Classic has been Mesa County Search and Rescue’s highest-earning fundraiser. After a year away, the organization is hoping the 2021 classic will be its biggest yet.
Registration for the Kokopelli Classic can be found at https://www.active.com/loma-co/running/kokopelli-classic-trail-runs-2021.
The 5K registration fee is $25, the 8-mile registration fee is $40 and the half-marathon registration fee is $60.