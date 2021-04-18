Timeout guidelines: Fax information at least two weeks prior to registration deadline or event to 970-244-8578, email to sports@gjsentinel.com or mail to Sports Timeout, The Daily Sentinel, 734 South 7th Street, Grand Junction, 81501. Include a phone number to call for information. Items will not be taken over the phone.
GOLF
Kym’s League: Informational meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 30 at the Chipeta Golf Course clubhouse. League is open to all skill levels and no handicap is required. Fee: $6/team, plus the $5 hole-in-one pot. League play begins May 6. Information: Chipeta, 970-245-7177 or Eloy Vendegna, 970-260-3732.