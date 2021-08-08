Timeout guidelines: Fax information at least two weeks prior to registration deadline or event to 970-244-8578, email to sports@gjsentinel.com or mail to Sports Timeout, The Daily Sentinel, 734 South 7th Street, Grand Junction, 81501. Include a phone number to call for information. Items will not be taken over the phone.
OFFICIATING
Officials needed: There’s a need for officials in all sports for middle school and high school athletics on the Western Slope this school year. High school officials are needed for all levels, freshman through varsity. Schedules are flexible, with a pay range from $22.50-$63 per contest. Contact Chuck Nissen/Colo-West Custom Sports Inc., at cnissen@bresnan.net or 970-260-8522.
RUNNING
Just Peachy 5K: Aug. 21 in conjunction with the Palisade Peach Festival. Those who register will receive free entry to the peach festival, an event T-shirt, limited edition medal — and a peach. There’s also a free 1K kids race and all kids receive a medal. Information: grandjunctionsports.org
Kokopelli Classic: Aug. 28 trail race features three different distances: 5K, 8-miles and half-marathon. Fee: $25/5K race; $40/8-mile race; $60/half-marathon. All proceeds benefit Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team. Information: www.mcsargt.com.