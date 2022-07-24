Timeout guidelines: Email information at least two weeks prior to registration deadline or event to sports@gjsentinel.com or mail to Sports Timeout, The Daily Sentinel, 734 South 7th Street, Grand Junction, 81501. Include a phone number or email address for information. Items will not be taken over the phone.
FOOTBALL
CMU Camp: The Little Mavs football camp for kids entering grades 2-8 is Aug. 1-3, from 8-10 a.m. each day at the Bergman Field Sports Complex. Cost: $60, includes meals on campus and T-shirt. Information: assistant coach Trevor Wikre, 970-980-3546, twikre@coloradomesa.edu.
GOLF
Fruita Monument Golf Camp: July 25-28 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. Camp is from 10 a.m. until noon, with instruction from Fruita Monument golf coaches, plus a 9-hole tournament on the final day of camp. Fee: $70, open to players in grades 7-12. Register the first day of camp. Information: Dave Fox, 970-261-1270
High School Clinic: July 25-27 at Chipeta Golf Course. Clinic is from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day and is open to all incoming golfers in grades 9-12. Fee: $100/golfer. Information: Eloy Vendegna, 970-260-3732 or evgolfpro1969@hotmail.com.
Fruita Monument Football Tournament: Aug. 13 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. 8 a.m. shotgun start. Fee: $100/person or $400/team, benefits Fruita Monument High School football team. Information: Andrew.Decker@d51schools.org.