BASEBALL
White Out Night: The Grand Junction Rockies are sponsoring a fundraiser Aug. 5 for Special Olympics Colorado. Fans are asked to wear white; $1 from each ticket sold will go to support Western Region Special Olympics Colorado athletes. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at Suplizio Field
FOOTBALL
CMU Camp: The Little Mavs football camp for kids entering grades 2-8 is Aug. 1-3, from 8-10 a.m. each day at the Bergman Field Sports Complex. Cost: $60, includes meals on campus and T-shirt. Information: assistant coach Trevor Wikre, 970-980-3546, twikre@coloradomesa.edu.
GOLF
Fruita Monument Football Tournament: Aug. 13 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. 8 a.m. shotgun start. Fee: $100/person or $400/team, benefits Fruita Monument High School football team. Information: Andrew.Decker@d51schools.org.
Knights of Columbus Tournament: The tournament to raise funds for Knights of Columbus projects tees off at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. Cost is $100 per player, includes lunch and prizes. Sponsorships ranging from $100-2,500 are available. Information: Frank Rubalcaba, 970-640-8124 or tarubalcaba@yahoo.com or Vince Cordova, 970-201-1393 or vlcordova55@gmail.com.