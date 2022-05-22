Timeout guidelines: Fax information at least two weeks prior to registration deadline or event to 970-244-8578, email to sports@gjsentinel.com or mail to Sports Timeout, The Daily Sentinel, 734 South 7th Street, Grand Junction, 81501. Include a phone number to call for information. Items will not be taken over the phone.
BASEBALL
Wildcats Skills Camp: May 31-June at Fruita Little League Fields, 651 N. Pine St., for those in tee ball through eighth grade. Fee: $100, includes T-shirt. Information: casey.sullivan@d51schools.org
GOLF
Adobe Classic: May 28-29 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. Two-day, two-man team event with a 9 a.m. shotgun start on both days. First day will be a scramble, second day will be best ball. Deadline: May 25. Information: adobecreekgolf.com; Scott or Joe, 970-858-0521.
Freedom Festival Tournament: June 4 at The Bridges Golf Course in Montrose. Four-person modified scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Fee: $100 per person, benefits Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Information: www.whafv.org or 970-765-2210.
Chipeta Junior Camp: June 6-10 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for ages 5-17 at Chipeta Golf Course. Fee: $90/student for four teaching sessions with Eloy Vendegna and one scramble tournament with a pizza party. Information: Eloy Vendegna, 970-260-3732
Mike Eckenrod Memorial Tournament: July 22 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. Four-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Fee: $100/player or $400/four-person team. Deadline: July 21. Information: 970-858-0521 or adobeecreekgolf.com.
Fruita Monument Football Tournament: Aug. 13 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. 8 a.m. shotgun start. Fee: $100/person or $400/team, benefits Fruita Monument High School football team. Information: Andrew.Decker@d51schools.org.