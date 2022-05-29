Timeout guidelines: Fax information at least two weeks prior to registration deadline or event to 970-244-8578, email to sports@gjsentinel.com or mail to Sports Timeout, The Daily Sentinel, 734 South 7th Street, Grand Junction, 81501. Include a phone number to call for information. Items will not be taken over the phone.

BASEBALL

Wildcats Skills Camp: May 31-June 4 at Fruita Little League Fields, 651 N. Pine St., for those in tee ball through eighth grade. Fee: $100, includes T-shirt. Information: casey.sullivan@d51schools.org

GOLF

Freedom Festival Tournament: June 4 at The Bridges Golf Course in Montrose. Four-person modified scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Fee: $100 per person, benefits Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Information: www.whafv.org or 970-765-2210.

Chipeta Junior Camp: June 6-10 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for ages 5-17 at Chipeta Golf Course. Fee: $90/student for four teaching sessions with Eloy Vendegna and one scramble tournament with a pizza party. Information: Eloy Vendegna, 970-260-3732

Mike Eckenrod Memorial Tournament: July 22 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. Four-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Fee: $100/player or $400/four-person team. Deadline: July 21. Information: 970-858-0521 or adobeecreekgolf.com.

RUNNING

Kokopelli Classic Trail Runs: The 16th annual Kokopelli Classic Trail Runs are Aug. 27 at the Kokopelli Trail head south of Loma. Three distance options: a 5-kilometer run, an 8-mile run and a half-marathon. Registration: active.com or https://www.active.com/loma-co/running/distance-running-races/kokopelli-classic-2022?int=72-4-A1. Proceeds benefit the Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team.

SWIMMING

Masters Fitness Group: Monday through Friday from 5:30-7 a.m. at El Pomar Natatorium. Pool fees apply for all participants. Information: Chris Mroz, 970-201-9459 or theoz81503@yahoo.com.

VOLLEYBALL

Wildkitten Kids Camp: June 6-9. Grades 3-5: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Grades 6-7: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Grade 8: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Information: fmvolleyball.com.