Tennis
Mesa County Junior Lessons: Beginner, intermediate and advanced lessons and clinics for all ages begin June 1 from 8-9 a.m. and 9:15-10:15 a.m. Information: mesacountytennis.com or Ron Elliott, rone979@aol.com or 970-623-1750.
Mesa County Junior Clinics: For all players with three or more years of tennis experience beginning June 1 from 9:15-10:15 a.m. Information: mesacountytennis.com or Ron Elliott, rone979@aol.com or 970-623-1750.
Mesa County Tennis Leagues: Eight-week tennis league for all high school, middle school and elementary school tennis players begins June 1. Information: mesacountytennis.com or Ron Elliott, rone979@aol.com or 970-623-1750.