Timeout guidelines: Fax information at least two weeks prior to registration deadline or event to 970-244-8578, email to sports@gjsentinel.com or mail to Sports Timeout, The Daily Sentinel, 734 South 7th Street, Grand Junction, 81501. Include a phone number to call for information. Items will not be taken over the phone.
BASEBALL
Wildcat Skills Camp: June 1-3 from 9 a.m. until noon at Fruita Little League for boys and girls through eighth grade. Deadline: June 1. Fee: $95, all players receive a T-shirt. Camp prizes include new gloves, new bats and more. information: Ray McLennan, 970-270-6836 or ray.mclennan@d51schools.org.
TENNIS
Mesa County Junior Lessons: Beginning May 31 from 8-9 a.m. for beginner, intermediate and advanced lessons and clinics for all ages. Information: Ron Elliott, 970-623-1750 or rone979@aol.com or mesacountytennis.com.
Mesa County Junior Clinics: Beginning May 31 from 9:15-10:15 a.m. for players will three of more years of experience. Information: Ron Elliott, 970-623-1750 or rone979@aol.com or mesacountytennis.com.
Mesa County Junior Leagues: Nine-week league for all high school, middle school and elementary school players begins May 24. Information: Ron Elliott, 970-623-1750 or rone979@aol.com or mesacountytennis.com.