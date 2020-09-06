Timeout guidelines: Fax information at least two weeks prior to registration deadline or event to 970-244-8578, email to sports@gjsentinel.com or mail to Sports Timeout, The Daily Sentinel, 734 South 7th Street, Grand Junction, 81501. Include a phone number to call for information. Items will not be taken over the phone.
GOLF
Latin-Anglo Alliance Tournament: Sept. 19 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. Shotgun start begins at 9 a.m. Fee: $75/individual, $300/team. Information: Mike Archuleta, 970-216-7332 or latinangloalliance@yahoo.com.