The No. 1 goal of spring football for the Colorado Mesa football program: Compete.
“We’ve got the vast majority that understand that now,” coach Miles Kochevar said. “It’s not just the time that we’re out on the field, am I preparing myself each day to be able to get the fullest out of it. That’s the biggest thing.
“That’s the difference in football, you don’t have very many opportunities, so you’ve got to take advantage of the ones that you do have.”
So when Saturday’s spring game rolled around, Kochevar and his staff made it clear that it wasn’t just a fun day of wrapping up spring practice at Stocker Stadium.
“We’re using it as a work day,” Kochevar said Friday afternoon. “We’ve got a long way to go, so we don’t want to waste it.”
A couple of positions were wide open heading into spring practice and they’ll continue to compete to sort out the depth chart when fall camp opens — quarterback and running back.
“We have three capable quarterbacks that are all very different,” Kochevar said.
With two-year starter Karst Hunter entering the transfer portal for his final two seasons, Gavin Herberg, who will be a junior, has the most experience, but Kia’i Keone and transfer Leslie Richardson are also in the mix. They’ll both be redshirt sophomores in the fall.
“Now it’s OK, who’s going to take that next step and get these guys on board with them and be that leader that we need all the way across the board. Ultimately, that’s what you want because then we have a true, good competition of these guys working against each other,” Kochevar said. “This has been a great group; it’s good room right now. They don’t let that competition influence anything. They’re all here for each other and they’re all learning.”
Richardson transferred from CSU Pueblo, where he was recruited by Kochevar, and will be reunited with his high school coach, Tom Thenell, the Mavericks’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.
He threw for more than 6,400 yards and 73 touchdowns in three years at Smoky Hill High School, including 2,534 yards and 31 TDs in seven games his senior season. He played in three games last season for the ThunderWolves, completing four of six passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.
All of the quarterbacks got plenty of reps through camp and in Saturday’s spring game, with the coaches throwing different situations at them.
Redshirt sophomore Trevin Edwards has moved to receiver, where he played well as a slot/H-back this past fall and Kochevar said he’s made more strides concentrating on that position this spring.
The Mavs’ two primary running backs graduated, Jullen Ison and Isaac Maestas, so that position, too, has had plenty of eyes on it in the spring.
“Keyshawn (Ashford) was a little bit dinged up so he’s been limited this spring after coming on strong last year, but that opened the door for another guy that was picking it up in Myles Newble,” Kochevar said. “It’s been nice to watch that. Another guy we couldn’t get on the field last year, hampered by a hamstring, nagging little things, who’s had a good spring, Gianni (Hurd), watching him compete, those guys taking advantage of their opportunities, has been good.”
Once players return from spring break, the spring weight program begins. The linemen especially have shown significant growth even from the fall, with Kochevar saying the defensive linemen have all put on about 20 pounds of muscle since the end of the season.
Fundamentals were a priority, not just proper technique, but the little details that lead to winning.
“Last year it was evident we didn’t know how to win. One, you’d get up and let somebody come back or put yourself in a hole and have to fight all the way back and fall short. Taking care of the ball, the little things, the details, being able to get off the field defensively, those were focus points in the spring, and these guys did a good job of getting better,” Kochevar said.
“One thing I stole from Coach (Chris) Hanks, we’ve got to ‘out-team’ people. There’s no individuals out there. It doesn’t matter how your day was if ultimately we don’t get that W. We’ve got to find a way to get it done and do it for each other.”