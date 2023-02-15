agate Complete list of boys wrestling state qualifiers SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Western Slope Boys QualifiersClass 5ACENTRAL (8)Elijah Hernandez — 106JP Espinoza —113*William Dean — 126Hassin Maynes — 132Jordyn Willie — 138Dagen Harris — 150Devin Hickey — 165Tyler Ziek — 190FRUITA MONUMENT (9)Geno Gallegos —106LJ George —120Tyler Archuleta — 132Will Stewart —138*Orrin Mease — 144Bryce Nixon — 150Dylan Chelewski — 157True Tobiasson — 175Tatum Williams — 215GRAND JUNCTION (3)Murphy Harris — 120Landon Scarbrough — 126Colton Romero — 138Class 4APALISADE (4)*Teagan Young — 106*Keyton Young — 138Tyrus DeSpain — 126Trevin Brannon — 150MONTROSE (9)*Aadin Gonzales — 106Kamron Alegria — 126James Schaefer — 144Daniel Alcazar — 150Quinn Brown — 157Aaron Simpson — 165Micah Simpson — 175Raul Rascon — 215*#Dmarian Lopez — 285Class 3ADELTA (4)*Dawsen Drozdik — 106Angel Romero — 132Kyle Kincaide — 144Ripp Lockhart — 215GRAND VALLEY (2)Teagan Jacobs — 120Dominic Mendoza — 157RIFLE (2)Parker Miller —144Isaac Valencia — 165Class 2ACEDAREDGE (12)Devin Saenz — 106Josh Martinez — 113*Ethan Hice — 120Tayton Nelson — 126*Landon Martin — 132*Elias Hanson — 138Wylee Lorimor — 144*Ethan Toothaker — 150*Kole Hawkins — 165Jacob Anderson — 190Frankie Gargus — 215Ryan Brunk — 285MEEKER (10)Reed Goedert — 113Clay Crawford — 126Trae Kennedy — 132*Abe Maupin — 144*Connor Blunt — 157*Cade Blunt — 165Trevor Keys — 175*Brendan Clatterbaugh — 190*#Judd Harvey — 215*Tanner Musser — 285NORTH FORK (12)Mitch Finlayson — 106*Payson Pene — 113Breaden Flores — 120Treyven Stevens — 126Peyton Armstrong — 132Charlie Miller — 138Lane Stroh — 144Ace Connolly — 150Ian Wallace — 157Jakob Carver — 165Malachi Deck — 215Sam Ware — 285NORWOOD (1)Jackson Dinsmore — 106NUCLA (3)*JW Naslund — 126Arthur Connelly — 175Paxtin Caruso — 190OLATHE (2)*Trevor Piatt — 106Chase Ripley — 157RANGELY (2)Aydan Christian — 113Kasen LeBleu — 215*— Regional champion# — Defending state champion Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Hydrography Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Ravens officially claim CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson’s cousin Reports: Eagles expected to promote Brian Johnson to OC Confident Northwestern enters showdown with No. 14 Indiana Day Precip Temp Tue 63% 24° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/24° Snow showers possible. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 63% Sunrise: 07:06:52 AM Sunset: 05:50:04 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Wed 69% 7° 27° Wed Wednesday 27°/7° Periods of snow. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 69% Sunrise: 07:05:40 AM Sunset: 05:51:13 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 11° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/11° Sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:27 AM Sunset: 05:52:22 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 17° 36° Fri Friday 36°/17° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:03:12 AM Sunset: 05:53:30 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 18° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/18° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:01:57 AM Sunset: 05:54:38 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 8% 23° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/23° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:00:41 AM Sunset: 05:55:46 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mon 20% 31° 42° Mon Monday 42°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:59:24 AM Sunset: 05:56:53 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business