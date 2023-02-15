agate Complete list of girls wrestling state qualifiers SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Western Slope Girls Qualifiers DISTRICT 51 (10)Marissa Martinez-Quezada — 100Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate — 115*Mollie Dare — 130Apollonia Middleton — 135Laurel Hughes — 140Kenya Contreras — 145Shylee Tuzon — 155Adalee McNeil — 170*Laylah Casto — 190Rya Burke — 235NORTH FORK (2)*Velma Bailey — 105Kacey Walck — 140NUCLA (1)Rylie McCabe — 125OLATHE (6)Sadie Corn — 100Angelina Bollinger — 105Iaeliana Delgado — 125Allie Stambaugh — 135Aby England — 155*Lynessia Duran — 235RIFLE (1)Madison Ferris — 155* — Regional champion Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Wrestling And Weightlifting Sports Politics Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Ravens officially claim CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson’s cousin Reports: Eagles expected to promote Brian Johnson to OC Confident Northwestern enters showdown with No. 14 Indiana Day Precip Temp Tue 63% 24° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/24° Snow showers possible. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 63% Sunrise: 07:06:52 AM Sunset: 05:50:04 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Wed 69% 7° 27° Wed Wednesday 27°/7° Periods of snow. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 69% Sunrise: 07:05:40 AM Sunset: 05:51:13 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 11° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/11° Sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:27 AM Sunset: 05:52:22 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 17° 36° Fri Friday 36°/17° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:03:12 AM Sunset: 05:53:30 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 18° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/18° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:01:57 AM Sunset: 05:54:38 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 8% 23° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/23° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:00:41 AM Sunset: 05:55:46 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mon 20% 31° 42° Mon Monday 42°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:59:24 AM Sunset: 05:56:53 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business