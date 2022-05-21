For the better part of the fall, Ken Campbell Field was under construction at Walters State Community College (Tennessee).
“We were getting to practice an hour a day at local high school fields,” Walters State coach David Shelton said. “We spent our fall season getting beat to death by everybody we played.”
Still, the Senators persisted and Shelton said his team kept its focus on larger goals. By the time the spring competitive season rolled around and Walters State practiced with consistency, the results shifted drastically.
The Senators are 57-5, first in the final NJCAA Division I baseball rankings, riding an eight-game win streak and won the Appalachian District championship in convincing fashion. The Senators swept No. 13 Georgia Highlands to advance to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the 12th time.
“They’ve been pretty resilient over the course of the year and have overcome a lot of adversity through the fall,” Shelton said. “They were able to buy into the process and trust in what we were doing even as we were getting beat to death in the fall. They were able to turn that around in the regular season and beat these teams. The confidence level is pretty high and I think they realize they can compete with anybody they’re facing.
“That’s a good thing when you’re in Grand Junction, because you look at the records of the teams in this tournament and they can blow you away. You look at the teams and the coaching staffs you’re up against. It feels like every coach you’re facing is a hall-of-fame guy. You’ve got Mitch Thompson and Tom Arrington and all those guys. We need to believe going into this.”
The numbers tell a strong story for the Senators in every aspect of the game.
Two pitchers — left-hander Kohl Drake and right-hander Jake Knapp — each finished with 14 victories on the season, tying the school record and topping the national leader board. Drake’s fanned 156 hitters, the most in the nation by 18 strikeouts. His 1.51 ERA is third.
The staff has more than just the double-barreled shotgun of Drake and Knapp. As a unit, they have the most strikeouts per nine innings of any team in the country with 12.92. Their 2.63 ERA is the best on any team that logged at least 400 innings and they’ve issued only 121 walks, the fewest in the country by a double-digit margin.
Shelton pointed to Wesley Scott, who he said would be an ace on most other staffs, and Geo Rivera, whose versatility is valued by the coach, as examples of depth.
There’s the added spice of redemption, too, because Drake and Knapp had poor outings at last year’s JUCO tournament as the Senators went 1-2.
“I think last year was a little bit of a wake-up call for those guys,” Shelton said. “They had great seasons, then they get here and they got hit around a bit. The breaking balls flatten out a bit and the ball flies at Suplizio Field and it’s something you can’t entirely prepare for without being there. They’ve worked hard this season at least in part to get another crack at it.”
On offense, the numbers show a powerful batting order.
The Senators have launched 119 home runs, the most of an NJCAA Division I team. Caleb McNeely’s 24 home runs are tied for second in the country and Colby Backus ranks in the top 15 with 19 home runs.
Shelton said the power-hitting of his team didn’t immediately jump out to him, but it’s hard to argue with the statistics. What the team does feature, the coach said, is consistent hitters with strong approaches. There’s the added bonus of experience, too.
“It pays to have the experience,” Shelton said. “When you get guys who have never been here before, nerves can be a big issue. I’ve seen it out here plenty of times. But if you have a lot of experience, these guys know what to expect and it’s a short conversation. Younger guys are able to feed off it as well.”