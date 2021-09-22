After three or four weeks into the regular season, playoff contenders are already starting to be revealed.
The Colorado High School Activities Association’s RPI standings, which will determine the playoff fields, show some possible intriguing storylines shaping up.
In football, at the Class 4A level, Montrose (4-0) is ranked No. 2 in the RPI with traditional football powers ranked on each side with Pine Creek (4-0) at No. 1 and Palmer Ridge (4-0) at No. 3.
Fruita Monument (2-2) is currently in playoff position at No. 16. Central (2-2) is No. 19. and Grand Junction (0-4) is 38th
In 3A, there are three teams from the Western Slope Conference in the top 10.
Eagle Valley (3-0) is the top-ranked team in the RPI at this point. Glenwood Springs (3-1) is No. 9 and Palisade (2-2) is No. 10.
In 2A, The Classical Academy (3-0) is ranked No. 1 followed by Basalt (4-0) at No. 2. Three more Western Slope teams, Moffat County (3-0) at No. 4, Delta (3-1) at No. 15 and Rifle (2-2) at No. 18 are all battling for playoff position.
Another surprise is in 1A with Gunnison (3-0) at No. 1 in the RPI. The Cowboys are new to the 1A WSC after Hotchkiss and Paonia merged to make the new North Fork High School (3-0), which is ranked No. 9 in the RPI.
Meeker (2-1) is No. 14 and Grand Valley (3-1) is at No. 15 with its lone loss coming to Gunnison.
SOFTBALL
Central (11-3) looks like its headed for another post season appearance and is currently ranked No. 8 in the Class 5A RPI.
Fruita Monument (6-7) is in playoff position at 24th.
In 4A, Palisade (11-4) is ranked at 21 and Rifle (6-6) is No. 30.
In 3A, Delta (6-7) is No. 25 followed by Meeker (4-3) at No. 26.
VOLLEYBALL
Fruita Monument (9-2) is ranked No. 23 in 5A.
In 4A, Montrose (9-2) is No, 8 and Palisade (9-2) is No. 10.
Delta (5-3) is No. 28 in 3A with Rifle (6-3) at No. 31.
Unbeaten Meeker (8-0) is the top-ranked team in the 1A RPI. Olathe (8-2) is No. 13 and Plateau Valley (9-2) is ranked 21st.
BOYS SOCCER
In 5A, Fruita Monument (2-5-1) is ranked No. 32.
Three 4A teams are currently in playoff position with Montrose (5-2) at No. 16, Grand Junction at (3-4) at No. 24 and Central (3-2) at No. 29.