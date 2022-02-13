Kenya Contreras walked out onto the mat Saturday afternoon and looked up — way up — at her opponent.
The Central High School junior, wrestling for the District 51 Phoenix, was about a foot shorter than Eaglecrest’s Gianna Falise, and try as she might in the third period of the 147-pound championship match, Contreras could not get the right leverage to turn Falise.
“She was huge ... so tall; I would say like a foot (taller),” Contreras said with a grin after riding out the third period for an 8-2 victory to become the first CHSAA-sanctioned regional champion for the Phoenix.
”That’s so cool,” Contreras said about making program history, but said it hadn’t really sunk in yet.
When Falise got a bloody nose, Contreras tried to clear her mind and forget what she knew wasn’t going to happen.
“She’s very long and I couldn’t get her shoulders turned,” she said. “I honestly pretended like I didn’t know I couldn’t get her pinned and just kept working for a pin, because that’s how you stay on top and you stay heavy on top. You keep working for a pin even though you know in your head you’re not going to get that pin.”
The Phoenix pushed six through to this weekend’s state tournament at Ball Arena and placed third in the regional with 122 points. Chatfield won the regional title with 155 points, with Eaglecrest second with 138. Olathe, led by 118-pound champion Nicole Koch, was eighth with 64 points.
Koch (33-0) never wrestled past the first round in recording three pins after getting a bye into the quarterfinals. Her first pin came in 33 seconds, the second in 1 minute, 6 seconds and in the title match she led Journey Ruiz of Chatfield 8-0 before turning her onto her back and getting the pin at 1:37. Ruiz bridged out of two nearfalls before Koch got the pin.
“Winning’s fun,” said Koch, who started wrestling when she was 5 years old.
And is it more fun when you barely break a sweat? “You get less tired.”
Having a sanctioned state tournament, Koch said, has increased the interest in the sport — and it’s helped the wrestlers improve.
“It’s going to be great, because you’re actually getting recognized as an official Colorado sport,” Koch said.
Laurel Hughes, who placed third at 136 pounds, had one of the toughest matches of the day for the Phoenix. She trailed Sage Lechman of West Grand 3-1 in the third period, but scored a penalty point, then got reversal and a 2-point nearfall before Lechman reversed her, all in a matter of seconds.
Hughes wasn’t sure what the score was when she glanced at the clock, because the referee’s signals didn’t get seen by the scorer’s table during the flurry of points and the score was late in getting posted.
“I thought it was 3-3 but the score was wrong,” she said. “I was worried we were going into overtime.”
Hughes took care of that by reversing Lechman with only five seconds remaining for a 7-5 victory.
“I wrestled her before in this tournament and she pinned me in like 30 seconds (actually, 1 minute in the second round) because I did a stupid thing, so I was mad,” Hughes said.
Laylah Casto was pinned in 1:29 in the title match at 161 and placing fourth for the Phoenix were Apollonia Middleton at 127 pounds and Eden Schmalz at 215 pounds. Adelaide Martinsen pinned her opponent in the fifth-place match at 100 pounds to secure a spot — the top five wrestlers in each weight class qualify, and the top-ranked sixth-place wrestler from among the three regionals will receive the final spot in each bracket, which will be released this evening.
The Phoenix have a couple of days to prepare for their debut at Ball Arena — the girls tournament will be contested alongside the boys Class 2A and 3A tournaments starting Thursday.
Contreras, who got a relatively late start in wrestling, when she was “13 or 14,” said the girls feel they’re being taken seriously now.
“It’s super rewarding. It makes you feel legit and makes you feel a part of something,” Contreras said. “It makes it feel legitimate because not everyone can get in and not everyone can win.”