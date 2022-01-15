Every person is their own worst critic, and Kenya Contreras learned that lesson last year on the District 51 girls wrestling team.
It was her first season on the team after wrestling in the Central boys program as a freshman. For one, she tried cutting weight to wrestle in the 136-pound weight class, but her body didn’t respond well and she was tired a lot. Add on some nagging knee injuries and an unhealthy mindset, and she was struggling with her mental health
“It was hard. I busted my other knee and I was out for most of the season,” she said. “I got like five matches in before regionals, and then I placed fourth at regionals, and then I went to state where I went 0-2.
“Wrestling is such a hard sport mentally and physically. Last year, I was beating myself up all the time. I was telling myself that if I didn’t win a match I wasn’t a good wrestler, and that fed into my negative energy as a way to fire me up.”
This season got off to a difficult start and Contreras reached a breaking point.
“I was crying as I was wrestling, so I knew I needed to get help if I wanted to perform how I knew I could perform,” she said.
Now, she’s working on carrying a positive attitude. She isn’t relentlessly hard on herself and enjoys her victories — big or small.
That positive mindset has yielded positive results on the mat.
Contreras (13-1) has finished first in all of her tournaments this season. She and the District 51 Phoenix got off to another strong start on the first day of the MLK Tournament at Central High School.
The Phoenix opened the tournament by beating Ignacio and Durango in duals. In both, Contreras cruised to quick wins.
She pinned Ignacio’s Danyelle Herrera just more than 30 seconds into their match as District 51 won 48-6, largely because Ignacio had only three wrestlers. Against Durango, Contreras scored a pair of two-point takedowns early and pinned Sydney Vassar at 64 seconds.
In the semifinals, Contreras pinned Mesa Ridge’s Rylyn Zelidon at 1:41 as the Phoenix won 33-24 to advance into the title match.
The effect her mindset has on her performance is apparent to Contreras and her coach, Chad Dare.
“She has put less pressure on herself and she wrestles looser, which I think makes her a better wrestler. I see that rubbing off on her teammates, and I think they all do a great job of supporting each other, too,” Dare said. “When Kenya’s in the right mindset, I’d put her up against anyone in the state.”
In the finals against Mead’s Kirsten Davis, Contreras came back from multiple deficits for a 7-5 sudden victory. District 51 teammates Adalee McNeil (185), Sasha Guerra (215) and Adelaide Martinsen (100) won out to give the Phoenix a 30-24 win and clinch the dual tournament title.
Mental health battles are always being fought but Contreras thinks she is better equipped to face them now.
Meanwhile, Contreras has a piece of advice for wrestlers in a similar situation.
“In order to really help yourself on the mat, you gotta show up, train hard, full effort and give yourself positive affirmations,” she said. “You need to enjoy what victories you have because otherwise, the negatives of the sports will be too tough and it won’t feel worth it.”