David O’Connell views a football game from two perspectives.
One, as a wide receiver.
Two, as a quarterback.
“I definitely look at it both ways. Being able to know, like, coverages before the play and understand why the concepts we’re running, (how) the receiver beats the DB. It definitely helps to play into the mind of a quarterback and receiver,” said O’Connell, who has provided even more options in the Colorado Mesa football team’s passing game the past three weeks.
O’Connell was a quarterback at Golden High School, throwing for 3,132 yards and 37 touchdowns his junior and senior seasons, and signed to play at Nebraska Wesleyan, an NCAA Division III school in Lincoln.
The Prairie Wolves recruited O’Connell as a quarterback, one reason he went there, but decided to move him to wide receiver. He played in three games as a freshman, making one catch for 15 yards in 2019. O’Connell didn’t play in Nebraska Wesleyan’s one game in 2020, but after being listed as a quarterback his freshman year, the roster listed him as a wide receiver.
He showed he had made that transition in 2021, catching 35 passes for 749 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns.
“My junior year was my first real season at wide receiver and I had a pretty good year,” said O’Connell, who, because of the extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID pandemic, is still a junior. “At the end of the year I wanted to test what level I could play receiver at. That was my main reason of entering the portal, just to test my abilities.”
His high school coach at Golden, Jared Yannacito (now the head coach at Ralston Valley), is good friends with CMU co-offensive coordinator Tom Thenell. Yannacito made a phone call on O’Connell’s behalf, and last summer, O’Connell arrived on campus to get acquainted with the coaches and his new quarterback.
“I worked with Keenan (Brown) and Karst (Hunter) on the field every day pretty much,” he said. “Catching passes and understanding routes and how to run them. Then during fall camp, me and Keenan would often stay after practice and just talk football.”
Entering tonight’s game against Fort Lewis, 14 Mavs have caught at least one pass, with six in double figures, including O’Connell, who has played in only three games. He’s caught 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, tied for the second-most on a team that spreads the ball around. Brown has three touchdown catches, Jacob Whitmer and Noah Sarria two each.
The receivers understand they’re not going to get every ball thrown their way and work together to get one another open. For O’Connell, that’s where understanding the offense from both a receiver’s and quarterback’s perspective comes into play.
“I definitely feel like that’s going to back to that quarterback mindset, understanding that some routes are run just to open up another route and pull defenders,” he said. “So sometimes you just have to do your job and be an occupy route. That means someone else is scoring and team success.”
It’s a deep and diverse receiving corps. Sarria and Brown are the speed receivers, stretching defenses — Sarria is the smaller of the two at 5-10, 190, with Brown long and lean at 6-2, 185. O’Connell, at 6-4, 215, and Whitmer (6-7, 215) are the big bodies, along with tight end Dagan Rienks, who is 6-6, 260.
O’Connell also played basketball and lacrosse in high school, and uses his size to his advantage, like in basketball, to get position on smaller defenders.
In the Mavs’ final scrimmage before the season opener, O’Connell was injured and missed the trip to play William Jewell. The bye week followed, and he was still out for the home opener against South Dakota Mines, so he was getting antsy to get in on the action. Relatively new to the position, O’Connell has picked up pointers from the other receivers on route running and spent that time on the sideline studying his teammates.
“Coming here, the receiver room is a lot better than my previous school,” he said. “You pick up things at practice and in game situations, just talking to receivers about different techniques and stuff. Definitely learning was one of the bigger parts, just how to run routes better with the other receivers here is just an amazing experience.”
Although he left high school determined to play quarterback in college, O’Connell has no regrets about the position change, or his decision to change schools. And if needed, O’Connell said “I like to think I could” be an emergency quarterback, but now sees himself as a receiver.
“The opportunity I have at hand, I never thought I’d be here,” he said, “but I’m glad I am.”