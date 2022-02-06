Sarah Cook took a breath, turned her head, saw the scoreboard and then gasped.
The Grand Junction High School senior smashed her personal best time and reset the school record in the 200-yard individual medley Saturday afternoon to lead the Tigers to a second-place finish in the Western Slope Championships at El Pomar Natatorium.
Glenwood Springs won the girls swimming team title with 478 points. Grand Junction was second with 332, Durango was third with 326 and Fruita Monument was fourth with 313.
“It was amazing,” Cook said. “I took a little bit of time off last season, so it was hard for me to get into shape like that.”
Cook took six months off from swimming after last season. She admitted it was a little difficult to get motivated again, but as this season approached, she found the itch to compete.
“I’ve been struggling this season and was finally able to smash that (record),” Cook said. “I was watching my friends swim and remembered how it used to be for me. I had to get the mental block out of the way. I knew I could do it.”
Cook won the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 6.43 seconds. Bennett Jones of Glenwood Springs took second in 2:06.67.
“My only goal was to win,” Cook said. “She (Jones) got me yesterday. I prepared for 2:12, which is what I swam (Friday). I knew I could swim that. Today I knew I was capable; I knew I could beat her. Once I saw her next to me, I wasn’t going to let her get by me.”
The butterfly portion of the individual medley was the key to her breaking her record by six full seconds.
“She’s never done 26 (seconds) on the fly,” Grand Junction coach Janet Ryan said. “What made her swim fast is the challenge of swimming next to (Jones).”
Cook also had another personal best, and set another school record, in the 100 breaststroke with her time of 1:04.90. She has qualified for next week’s state championships in the 200 IM, 100 breaststroke and the 100 butterfly. She will decide in a couple of days what individual events she will swim at state.
Cook’s Grand Junction teammate, Whitney Stortz, took first place in the 50 freestyle (24.62 seconds) and in the 100 freestyle (53.33).
Abby Price will be joining Cook, Stortz, Sierra Hain and Mallory Cawood at state, along with all the three relay teams.
Price, a sophomore, qualified for state in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyles this weekend. She placed fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:06.23) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (58.51).
“I’m ecstatic,” Price said. “I’ve been working all season toward this. I had to get it out of my head that I couldn’t do it. I knew it could be my last meet, so I gave it my all.”
Grand Junction won the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays as well.
Kendyll Wilkinson led Fruita Monument with a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle (53.74) and a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:00.72). Both are personal-best and state-qualifying times for her. The sophomore is going to state in individual events for the first time.
“One of my goals was to improve my time in the 100 free and I did that,” Wilkinson said. “The other was to break a minute in the backstroke. I didn’t do that, but I hope to do it at state. It was a good day.”
Teammate Emma Kimbrough took third in the 200 IM and Elisa Elsberry placed second in the 100 butterfly.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Wilkinson, Kimbrough, Elsberry and Anastacia Shaw took first place in 1:52.90.