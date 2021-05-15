The highest-scoring team in the nation was inexplicably shut out Friday.
Yes, you read that correctly — the Colorado Mesa softball team, which has run roughshod on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference this spring, scoring an average of 9.8 runs a game, has scored two runs in the conference tournament. Both came in the first inning of the Mavs’ opening game. Since then, they’ve been shut out in 13 consecutive innings.
“I think we’re pressing a little,” senior first baseman Sarah Staudle said. “We had glimpses of, OK, we’re getting back to us. I think we just need to slow down a little bit and relax. It’s a lot of girls’ first time here, we’re a very young team, so I think just getting used to this experience, everything is going to be huge. I think by Day 3, we’ll be ready to go.”
Sydney Rawlings threw a gem for Colorado Christian in an 8-0 victory that put the Cougars (29-11) into today’s championship game and sent the No. 15 Mavericks (35-3) into the elimination round, needing to win three games today to win the championship.
“I came into this game really wanting to win,” Rawlings said. “The whole team really, really wanted to win. We wanted this win more than anything. Honestly, I attribute this win to my team. They did absolutely outstanding today. They showed up at the plate and they showed up on the field.”
Rawlings allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out six to not only hand the Mavs their worst loss of the season, but their first shutout since February of 2020, a 3-0 loss to West Texas A&M in the Cactus Classic before the season was canceled.
The last time a conference opponent blanked the Mavericks was March 2, 2019, a 6-0 loss to Dixie State, which is now playing in Division I.
As for what happened, the Mavericks were looking for answers.
“It seemed like some players were really ready to go and the bench was cheering, we’re all into it,” interim coach Mercedes Bohte said. “But then there were some when they got up, they got nervous and started to press, to try to get the big hit, be the hero. We just needed to get singles like the other team did. They got singles, they got bloopers. They got one big hit. It was a lot of singles that scored the majority of their runs and kept things going.”
The lack of timely hitting was compounded by four early errors, which helped the Cougars take a 5-0 lead.
Paige Adair gave up a pair of runs in the first inning, and Lauren Wedman hit a one-out double in the bottom of the first, but was left there when Ellie Smith popped out and Nicole Christensen grounded out. That was the way things went the entire game for the Mavericks, who got only one runner to third.
Staudle, who went 3 for 3, led off the fourth inning with a single, and pinch-runner Bryerly Avina moved up on Camryn Mullen’s one-out pinch-hit single. Avina moved to third on a wild pitch and pinch-hitter Ava Fugate walked to load the bases.
Another pinch-hitter, Sarah Jorissen, was called out on strikes and Brooke Doumer’s hard grounder back to Rawlings ended the only threat the Mavericks really had.
“We just need to be more confident on the field because we were down early and we’re not used to that very often,” Staudle said. “We just started pressing again, but I think we cleaned it up toward the end of the game, so I think we’re moving in the right direction at this point.”
Sydney Reamer went 4 for 4 for Christian, including a two-run home run in the second inning that ended Adair’s day.
Wedman and Staudle each had three hits for CMU, with Mullen getting the only other hit.
After a long talk in the clubhouse, the Mavericks came out determined to spend a long day at the park today. They face Regis at 1 p.m. to get to the championship game, where they would have to beat Colorado Christian twice to claim the automatic bid to the six-team South Central Regional.
“We just had a good talk as a team and I think we’re going to be ready to go and come back tomorrow,” Staudle said. “We’re expecting to play three games and be ready to go.”