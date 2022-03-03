What are the odds the Denver Broncos select the future franchise quarterback on the second or third day of the NFL Draft?
Not great, but not impossible.
Last year, almost 69% of the opening-day quarterbacks for teams around the league were selected in the first round, ranging from the MVP Aaron Rodgers to mediocre Teddy Bridgewater.
Of the 10 remaining quarterbacks, half were taken on the second day of the draft in the second and third rounds. The talent level ranges from Russell Wilson to Drew Lock, with Derek Carr, Jimmy Garappolo and Jalen Hurts sandwiched in between.
The five remaining quarterbacks have a pretty good track record, especially considering their draft position. The GOAT (greatest of all time), Tom Brady, was famously taken in the sixth round. Former fourth-round picks Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins each have multiple Pro Bowl selections. Both Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick are known names, despite being taken in the sixth and seventh rounds, respectively. Both were injured relatively early in the season and replaced by unheralded backups.
The point of this is to illustrate that while the vast majority of franchise quarterbacks — and even middling journeymen — are taken in the first round, there’s value to be found later in the draft. Although it’s likely Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral and Malik Willis will get their chances to turn around a floundering franchise, there’s always the chance another guy could step up and surprise the critics.
For this week’s column, we’re going to look at some of the second- and third-day quarterbacks who the Broncos could take a chance on.
KALEB ELEBY, WESTERN MICHIGAN
Eleby reportedly met with Broncos officials during the start of this week’s NFL Draft Combine, according to Ryan Edwards with KOA 850-AM in Denver.
During the 2020 season, Eleby finished third among NCAA Division I quarterbacks in passer rating, trailing a pair of future first-round draft picks in Mac Jones and Zach Wilson. He also tied with Jones with 11.2 yards per attempt. That’s some elite company. He finished that season with 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.
He followed that up with a less efficient but more lengthy campaign in 2021 where he threw for 3,277 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Eleby is raw but has a big arm and just enough mobility to escape the pocket. He could be the low-risk, high-reward option the Broncos need to compete in the AFC West.
DESMOND RITTER, CINCINNATI
This dude just wins.
Whether that means much at the next level is hard to say. Still, Ritter was 44-6 for the Bearcats and never lost a home game.
One scout compared Ritter to Alex Smith and that’s pretty apt. He’s ultra-accurate but leaves a lot to be desired with his long ball.
Although he’s not necessarily a good fit for a big-shot offense being built in Denver, his work ethic and drive have impressed scouts, along with solid mechanics. That counts for something and it might be enough for Ritter to be drafted on the first day.
SAM HOWELL, NORTH CAROLINA
At some point, I’m going to reconcile my Howell fandom with the opinions of those who know more than I do. Anyone who has watched Tar Heel football over the past few years knows how fun Howell can be. He’s athletic, unpredictable, a big-play machine and a winner. He’s a more solidly built version of Johnny Manziel and without all the baggage.
But with that comes the reality of his, ahem, shortcomings. Howell is comparatively diminutive at somewhere between 6-feet tall and 6-1. Not as much of a knock as it used to be, but still enough to turn some teams off.
Scouts call him a “gamer” but point to mechanical inconsistencies and a lack of touch. Honestly, he probably doesn’t have the talent as a passer to cut it in the NFL, but it would fun to watch him try. Howell is comparable to Tim Tebow without all the theatrics. That was good enough to win a playoff game.
CARSON STRONG, NEVADA
Here’s another guy I’ve had the pleasure to watch a handful of times. I genuinely believe if it were 1992 instead of 2022, Strong would be the first quarterback off the board. His arm strength is absolutely bonkers and he’s used it to torch Wyoming and the rest of the Mountain West Conference. His athleticism, however, makes Tom Brady look like Michael Vick in comparison. The guy is a turret.
He’s relatively accurate but faces the same quality-of-competition questions fielded by Josh Allen and Jordan Love, without the same level of athleticism.
Additionally, he’s battled small and nagging injuries throughout season and had a poor Senior Bowl performance.
Is he the post-hype sleeper option for the Broncos? Maybe. He has enough arm talent, but it’s unclear what else he offers.