Colorado’s surge in COVID-19 cases has bled over to the prep wrestling mat.
Three upcoming duals involving Central, Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Montrose high schools were all postponed Wednesday, District 51 Director of Athletics Paul Cain tweeted Wednesday morning.
The events impacted were the Central/Grand Junction dual scheduled for Wednesday, the Fruita/Montrose dual scheduled for today and the Grand Junction/Montrose dual scheduled for Jan. 26.
Central will not be traveling to Lafayette for the Top of the Rockies tournament this weekend. Central Athletic Director Josh King said the Jan. 26 dual against Fruita is still scheduled to go on as planned.
A team has an outbreak when it reaches or surpasses the threshold of five positive cases on a team.
Cain did not specify which teams had outbreaks.
He added that it is unclear if these events will be made up because of scheduling with other tournaments and duals, and the length of the current outbreaks.
“We just don’t know right now, I wish I had answers,” he said.
Wrestling teams in the area being impacted by COVID-19 is not uncommon, but this is the first instance this season of multiple events with multiple schools in the area being canceled.
Palisade was shorthanded at the Jackpot Duals on Jan. 12 and didn’t attend the Rockwell Rumble in Salt Lake City on Jan. 14 because of sickness. The District 51 Phoenix wrestling team, a composite squad of girl wrestlers from around the district based at Central, was shorthanded at the inaugural MLK Invitational partly due to the virus.
Both of those teams are still scheduled to wrestle this weekend.