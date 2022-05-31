No dog-pile championship celebration this year for McLennan Community College.
Cowley College of Arkansas City, Kansas, ended McLennan’s hopes for a repeat title in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series on Monday afternoon with a tense 10-8 victory over the Highlanders in an elimination game at Sam Suplizio Field.
The Tigers of Cowley (52-10, 2-1 JUCO) opened the game with a two-run home run by Trey DeGarmo in the top of the first inning. They took the lead for good with a three-run outburst in the fourth.
Cowley continued to light up the scoreboard while playing error-free in the field and taking advantage of four troublesome McLennan errors.
“That was the difference in the game,” Cowley head coach Darren Burroughs said. “We knew we had to play good defense. And they made a couple mistakes.”
Cowley closer Isaac Stebens put the finishing touches on the elimination victory with three innings of scoreless, hitless relief.
“That flipped the game right there,” Burroughs said of Stebens’ relief pitching. Burroughs brought in Stebens with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning after McLennan had cut Cowley’s lead to 9-8.
With a 2-1 count on Elijah Rodriguez and a runner on first, Stebens took the mound and struck out Rodriguez.
The sidearming righthander coaxed a ground ball to second baseman Haden O’Toole and then struck out Ty Johnson to end the seventh.
Stebens returned to work a scoreless eighth inning where he teamed with O’Toole on a nifty force play at first base.
He finished with five strikeouts in three innings as he collected the save. Teammate Carlton Perkins picked up the victory with his inning of relief earlier in the game.
“We wanted to get him (Stebens) the ball with the lead,” Burroughs said. “That was a very impressive outing by him.”
Burroughs said he didn’t hesitate to make the pitching change with a 2-1 count because of his faith in Stebens.
“I’d make a change with him in a 3-2 count. That’s the level of confidence I have in him,” the Cowley head coach said.
Burroughs said DeGarmo’s homer in the first set the tone for the Tigers in their first-ever Junior College World Series matchup against McLennan, even though the teams have combined for 19 JUCO appearances.
“It goes to show … we kind of like the JUCO grind,” DeGarmo said, adding that he had scuffled early in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series this year.
But, he said, the resilience of the team helped the Tigers survive and advance.
“I finally got my approach where I wanted,” DeGarmo said. “And I got my pitch.”
DeGarmo, in all, reached base safely five times Monday, including three walks.
His two-run shot to right field produced an early 2-0 lead.
McLennan answered with an RBI-double from Hunter Grimes and an RBI-single from Daniel Altman to tie the score at 2-2.
The score was tied again at 3-3 before McLennan took a 4-3 lead on the first of two home runs by Johnny Ceccoli.
Cowley regained the lead in the fourth when the Highlanders committed two errors.
Cowley added two more runs in the fifth, helped by a bases-loaded walk — one of 12 walks handed out by the McLennan pitching staff.
The Tigers scored a single run in the sixth on an RBI-groundout by Bryce Madron.
Ty Hammack drove in the final Cowley run in the top of the ninth, plating Conner Gore who had led off the inning with a single.
“It was a hard-fought game between two really competitive teams,” said McLennan head coach Mitch Thompson. “I give them all the credit in the world. I thought they played a really good game.”
He said the Cowley hitters battled at the plate all game long.
“Offensively, they really ground out at-bat after at-bat after at-bat,” Thompson said. “They made the plays on defense. And the guy at the end (Stebens) was lights out.”
He said the game still came down to the final out.
“Our guys fought back and showed a lot of heart,” Thompson said. “These guys had a target on their backs all year long; that’s what you get when you’re the defending national champions.”
He admitted the misplays in the field proved costly.
“We helped them out,” Thompson said. “We walked them too many times. And you’re not going to win many ballgames when you make four errors — that’s the difference in the ballgame.”
Ceccoli homered again in the sixth when he blasted another shot over the right-field fence, continuing a late-season offensive surge for the Highlanders.
“Let me tell you about Johnny Ceccoli,” Thompson said of the transfer from Auburn. “He struggled all fall. But he kept his composure and he continued to work.”
Thompson said Ceccoli had only 12 at-bats in the regular season this spring.
But his hard work and steady improvement forced him into the lineup at McLennan’s regional tournament.
He responded with a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw there.
A day later he blasted a three-run homer as the Highlanders from Waco, Texas, earned a return trip to Grand Junction.
At Sam Suplizio Field, Ceccoli hit three home runs as McLennan finished the season 50-13-1 (1-2 JUCO). McLennan lost to San Jacinto 15-7 on the opening day of JUCO 2022. McLennan beat Snead State of Alabama in a Sunday elimination game 12-1.
Cowley lost to Central Florida 8-2 in its first game.
Cowley then eliminated Harford (Md.) 12-4 before Monday’s win over McLennan.
The Tigers will play the loser of Monday night’s game between Central Florida and Walters State (Tenn.) at 3 p.m. today.