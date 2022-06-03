They can't explain it, and although their coach would really like to play with an early lead for a change, the fact is, the Cowley College (Kansas) Tigers are playing for the NJCAA Division I baseball championship.
“I'm not amazed by it,” Cowley coach Darren Burroughs said. “It's become a norm. It's not fun for us, but it's rewarding and I'm proud of them that they keep grinding, they keep going after it and they have the confidence to be able to do that.”
The Tigers, who won four straight games in walk-off fashion in the Plains District tournament, have trailed in all five games they've played in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. They've won four in a row after their first-round loss to Central Florida in the opening game of the JUCO World Series.
Maybe they can explain it: “We're all brothers and we don't want to go home, so we're out there fighting, it's that simple,” left fielder Janson Reeder said.
After their impressive 16-8 come-from-behind victory Thursday night, in which they spotted Walters State Community College (Tennessee) a five-run lead after two long innings, the Tigers will be the closing act Saturday night.
“It's really comfortable to have a night off and watch them battle, because they're two really good teams playing (tonight),” said Burroughs, cautioning that there's no team in the driver's seat — all three have one loss. “We're going to have to have our A game going Saturday night.”
The seventh-seeded Tigers (54-10) will play either the top-seeded Senators (60-6) or No. 6 Central Arizona (58-13), which eliminated second-seeded Wabash Valley (Illinois) 5-4 in a walk-off earlier Thursday.
Those two play an elimination game at 7 tonight. Saturday's title game also begins at 7 p.m.
“This will be the first do-or-die game we've had to play in this thing,” Walters State coach David Shelton said. “It's gonna be interesting to see how we respond. You know, I've got a mentally tough group of kids. They've shown that all year and I hope they can bounce back tomorrow and show it a couple more times.”
Walters State struck for four runs in each of the first two innings, getting first-inning home runs from Caleb McNeely and Noah Gent. Dalton McLain's two-run single was the key hit in the second.
Enter Chance Condit.
“We just thought if we could ever get some zeroes we'd have a chance and he did exactly what he had to do,” Burroughs said. “He went out and was phenomenal, threw pitches for strikes, located, and that's why we won.”
The freshman right-hander shook off the awe of playing in front of an announced crowd of 8.896 and retired all nine men he faced from the third through the fifth innings.
“It was a completely different atmosphere out there, never pitched in front of a crowd like that,” said Condit, who threw 40 pitches in his three innings, 25 strikes. “It was awesome.”
That performance was just the spark the Tigers needed. They chipped away, scoring two runs in the third and three more in the sixth to tie the game 8-8 on David Herring's RBI double to left-center and Logan Vaughan's run-scoring single to right.
Burroughs was asked if he'd rather be the rabbit or the coyote — being chased or doing the chasing. It's been awhile since the Tigers weren't on the prowl.
“Well, you'd like to be the rabbit, but obviously we don't like to be early. It would be really rewarding if we start the game that way and get some zeroes and make it a little easier on the hitters,” Burroughs said.
But when the score got even, the Tigers were suddenly in what's become their comfort zone, and for roughly 45 minutes, they played offense in the seventh inning, scoring eight runs on six hits to blow the game wide open.
“Nobody really wants to be down, everybody wants to have a big lead starting off the game, but we like to compete,” leadoff man Bryce Madron said. “We've got a bunch of dogs on our team and we just go out there and try to prove ourselves every day.”
Reeder delivered a two-run double to left-center to break the tie, and Madron drove a ball into the gap in left-center with the bases loaded. The three runs doubled the Tigers' run production and all they needed was a zero in the bottom of the seventh to reach their first JUCO championship game since 1998, when they won their second straight title.
Madron had only the one hit, striking out twice, but it was a clutch hit.
“I knew I was getting too big (with my swings) in my last two at-bats,” Madron said. “I was really trying to put something in play and give us a chance and it just happened to work out that way.”
Miguel Fulgencio, who got the win, struck out Corbin Shaw and walked Kory Klingenbeck, but erased him on a ground ball by Dalton McLain. McLain was stranded on first when Andrew Ott struck out, sending the Tiger streaming out of the dugout.
“We really just have to think of it as another game,” Madron said of Saturday. “We've just got to do our thing and go out and compete. It could be a regular-season game or it could be the national championship, it's just another game.”