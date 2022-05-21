No lead is safe against Cowley College (Kansas).
The Tigers rallied from a deficit in the 11th hour of their game Friday against Kansas City Kansas Community College to win 6-5, nab the Plains District title and secure a spot in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The Tigers (50-9) held the Blue Devils scoreless through five innings as they built a 3-0 lead. But Kansas City rallied to score two runs in the sixth inning and three in the top of the eighth.
In the bottom half of the eight inning, Haden O’Toole hit a sacrifice fly to score Ty Hammack. Then in the ninth, Logan Vaughan’s single drove in Trey DeGarmo and Cade Stephenson to win.
Cowley is returning to Grand Junction for the third time in four seasons.
Midwest: Iowa Western Community College (49-12) is one win away from Grand Junction.
The No. 2 Reivers were losing to No. 9 Wabash Valley College (Illinois) on Thursday night before the game was suspended because of darkness. When it resumed, they rallied from a 4-2 deficit to win 12-4 in the opening round.
Iowa Western then handled South Suburban College (Illinois) 14-3 in six innings to advance to the title game.
Wabash Valley plays South Suburban today in the losers’ bracket with the winner advancing to play the Reivers.
West: Salt Lake Community College (Utah) can clinch its first JUCO berth today.
The Bruins extinguished a late rally from Central Arizona College on Friday to win 12-11 and advance to the championship game.
In the losers’ bracket, the Vaqueros played Southeast Community College (Nebraska) in the late game to determine Salt Lake’s opponent in the District finals.
South Central: Crowder College (Missouri), Delgado College (Louisiana) and Eastern Oklahoma State Community College played each other once on Friday. Crowder beat Eastern Oklahoma 6-4 in the first game.
Delgado beat Eastern Oklahoma State 4-3 to knock the Mountaineers out of the tournament. Delgado and Crowder were playing in the night game with the winner one victory away from the title.
Cowley is joining six other teams at JUCO: No. 1 Walters State Community College (Tennessee), Defending champion and third-ranked McLennan College (Texas) from the Southwest District, No. 4 College of Central Florida from the South Atlantic, No. 10 San Jacinto College-North (Texas) out of the Mid-South District, No. 15 Harford College (Maryland) from the East District and Snead State Community College (Alabama) out of the South District.
The JUCO World Series is May 28-June 4 at Suplizio Field. Reserved and general admission tickets are on sale at jucogj.org.