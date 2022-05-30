Some coaches might’ve given up on starting pitcher Carson Pierce after he surrendered four runs, four hits and three walks in the first two innings.
Not Cowley College (Kansas) coach Darren Burroughs.
Burroughs was a pitching coach for three decades before his promotion to head coach three years ago, and he knows when patience is required.
Pierce and the Tigers settled in after a rocky start, allowing only one hit the rest of the way and cruising to a 12-4 victory Sunday over Harford Community College (Maryland) in seven innings in Game 6 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
“I just think he settled down,” Burroughs said. “He tried to do too much in the first like most young guys do. He’s been good for us and pitched big games for us as of late. We had to try and stretch him a little bit and we were able to tie it up and take the lead there in the first. That gave us a little leeway to let him settle in.”
Pierce went 4 2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts and four walks among his 111 pitches. Miguel Fulgencio came on in relief and allowed only one base runner, a shallow single to right field that was immediately followed by a 6-4-3 double play.
On offense, the Tigers (51-10, 1-1) posted crooked numbers on the scoreboard in five different innings.
After stumbling out of the gate by allowing three runs in the top of the first inning, Cowley answered with four in the bottom. After a leadoff strikeout, Trey DeGarmo drew a walk. Janson Reeder doubled through the right side to put runners on the corners and Conner Gore knocked in the Tigers’ first run with a single to left field.
David Herring tied the game with a two-run triple to the gap in right but was caught trying to score on a wild pitch that bounced hard off the backstop.
With the bases empty and two outs on the board, Cowley rallied once again. Logan Vaughan walked, advanced to third on a double from Ty Hammack, then scored on another wild pitch.
After Harford tied it 4-4 in the second and Cowley went three up, three down in the bottom of the frame, a string of errors in the third inning set up an RBI single for Trayson Miller that gave the Tigers the lead for good.
They added two more runs in the fourth on an RBI triple from Herring and an RBI single from Vaughan, then tacked on three more in the sixth on a single from Vaughan and a two-run home run from Hammack.
In the seventh, Haden O’Toole crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice and Gore blooped a single over a five-infielder formation into shallow right field to end the game early.
With the win, Cowley will face McLennan Community College (Texas) at 2 p.m. today.
Harford (48-9, 0-2) will leave the tournament after only its second appearance in school history. Fighting Owls coach Josh Houser was a player for Harford during their 2016 stint in Grand Junction and said it was an incredible experience to share with his players.
“It’s awesome,” Houser said of the JUCO World Series. “The week leading up to it, obviously our players have never been here before and they don’t know exactly what to expect. I think they’ll come out of this happy to have been here. Didn’t end how we wanted, but it’s a great group of guys and we’re here for a reason.”